Over 30,000 COVID-19 Active Cases Remain in Kurdistan

Despite the significant fall of the daily infections, there remain 30,562 active cases across the Kurdistan Region, according to health ministry’s records.



The ministry reported 128 new cases and 327 recoveries over the past 24 hours.



It said that the total number of infections has reached 102,709, from which 67,781 have so far recovered and 30,562 remain under treatment.



The ministry also confirmed four fatalities related to the pandemic, which brings the overall death toll up to 3,366.