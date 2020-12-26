Khazali Says in Peace with Iraqi Government; Resisting US Continues

Pro-Iran Shia militia leader Qais Khazali announced on Saturday that the recent tensions between his Asai Ahl al-Haq militia force and the Iraqi government had been addressed through "wisdom".



On Friday night, Asai Ahl al-Haq threatened to attack the Iraqi embassy counter-terror headquarters in Baghdad after they had arrested a militiaman suspected of involvement in last week’s rocket attack on the US.



Following the threatening, Iraqi security forces were deployed to the streets of Baghdad. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the local markets around midnight in hopes of sending a message to the militias and the people.



However, Khazali wrote on Twitter today that the issues were addressed but the “resistance front” would continue standing against the US presence on Iraq’s soil.