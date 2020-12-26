IDF Spokesperson: Iranian retaliation likely to come from Iraq, Yemen

Israel is monitoring Iran's movement in the region and expects that the Iranian threat will likely come from Iraq and Yemen, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said.



Zilberman addressed Iran and the tactics deployed by the IDF in order to respond to the threat, which he said is likely to arise from Iraq and Yemen.



Zilberman referred to Iraq and Yemen as Iran's second circle after Lebanon and Syria, considered the first circle in its proxy conflict with Israel, and said that Israel has been monitoring the situation in both countries closely.



Zilberman noted that Iran has developed a wide range of capabilities in the area - and specifically in Iraq and Yemen - that include advanced drones and remote-guided missiles, which they manage to operate without detection, indicating "a great Iranian ability in this area."



He stressed that everyone should be on high alert regarding the Iranian threat, which he described as a "powder keg liable to explode," considering the many blows Iran has received in the past year without being able to properly respond.



These include the assassination of Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, its sites continuously being targeted in Syria, the mysterious explosions in several of its nuclear facilities, the assassination of its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and international sanctions, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the country.