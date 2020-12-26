Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 26 December 2020 03:17 PM

IDF Spokesperson: Iranian retaliation likely to come from Iraq, Yemen

IMG_20201226_142431
Israel is monitoring Iran's movement in the region and expects that the Iranian threat will likely come from Iraq and Yemen, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said.

Zilberman addressed Iran and the tactics deployed by the IDF in order to respond to the threat, which he said is likely to arise from Iraq and Yemen.

Zilberman referred to Iraq and Yemen as Iran's second circle after Lebanon and Syria, considered the first circle in its proxy conflict with Israel, and said that Israel has been monitoring the situation in both countries closely.

Zilberman noted that Iran has developed a wide range of capabilities in the area - and specifically in Iraq and Yemen - that include advanced drones and remote-guided missiles, which they manage to operate without detection, indicating "a great Iranian ability in this area."

He stressed that everyone should be on high alert regarding the Iranian threat, which he described as a "powder keg liable to explode," considering the many blows Iran has received in the past year without being able to properly respond.

These include the assassination of Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, its sites continuously being targeted in Syria, the mysterious explosions in several of its nuclear facilities, the assassination of its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and international sanctions, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the country.
Related Stories
Last Modified: Saturday، 26 December 2020 03:19 PM
Read
coronavirus iran bp

Death toll from coronavirus in Iran reaches 54,440 25 December 2020 04:37 PM

vac

Iran says it won approval from US to transfer money to buy COVID vaccines 25 December 2020 04:24 PM

vaccine

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine 25 December 2020 12:01 AM

trump

Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt 24 December 2020 11:55 PM

zarif

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad 24 December 2020 11:45 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says US has started work to set up consulate in Western Sahara 24 December 2020 11:42 PM

iran

Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines 24 December 2020 11:39 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Khalifa Haftar threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya 24 December 2020 11:35 PM

Comments