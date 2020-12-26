Basra: Five People Killed, Eight Injured in Fight Between Tribes

At least five people were killed in a fight between two tribes using weapons in Iraq’s southern province Basra.
According to media reports, the violent clash took place around midnight on Friday in Touba district of Basra.
It lasted for a few hours, stating that “a social problem” had led to the fight.
It was not clear if the police and security forces could intervene and end the skirmish.
