Saturday, 26 December 2020
Saturday، 26 December 2020 02:00 PM

Official Warns of Further Deterioration of Sinjar Security

The security situation in the Yezidi region of Sinjar is at stake with IMIS militias and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) deploying more reinforcement despite the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, said a Kurdish official.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq reached an agreement in October to remove all the non-official armed forces from Sinjar to restore security and administration of the Yezidi region.

However, Qadir Qachaq, a local representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), says the Iran-backed militias and PKK are not only refusing to leave, but also sending in more fighters.

“There has been no concrete steps taken to implement the agreement. As a result, there still is a security and administration vacuum in Sinjar, ”Qachaq said.

He also stated that several Yezidi IDP families had returned to Sinjar in hopes of rebuilding life in their hometown, but they have once again fled in fear of further deterioration of the security situation.
Last Modified: Saturday، 26 December 2020 02:01 PM
