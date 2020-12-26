Pro-Iran Asaib Ahl al-Haq Threatens to Target the Security Headquarters in Baghdad

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a militia group in Iraq with close ties to Iran, has threatened to attack the security leader headquarters in Baghdad if the government refuses to release a militia arrested over the recent rocket attack on the Green Zone, a document revealed on Friday.





The Intelligence Directorate said in a document, a copy of which was obtained by media sources, that the pro-Iran militia group had threatened to target the headquarters of the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in the Karrada region and other headquarters in various regions with the aim of pressuring and trying to free one of its leaders.





The Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais Khazali, claimed earlier the day that it was making preparations for a "confrontation" after it threatened Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.





A group, affiliated with Asaib Ahl al-Haq, appeared in a video clip, carrying weapons, and threatening the prime minister, giving him 48 hours to release the detained militiamen.





However, there were reports of negotiations conducted by the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, with the militia in efforts to reach an agreement.





PM Kadhimi pointed out in a Twitter statement that they had worked "quietly" to restore the confidence of Iraqi people, security services, and the army, noting that they call for peace, "but we are ready for a decisive confrontation if necessary."