Renewed protests in southern Iraq, amid criticism of Kazemi

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, today, Friday, to denounce “the failure of Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s government to implement its promises to hold the killers of the demonstrators accountable.”



The protesters raised slogans against the Al-Kazemi government and demanded that the government hold the killers of the demonstrators accountable, and reform state institutions.



The protesters also condemned the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar, and considered the measure to be a starvation of the Iraqis.



The crisis cell set up by the Iraqi government to deal with the situation in Dhi Qar agreed with the coordinators in the governorate that led to the lifting of the sit-in tents and the opening of Al-Haboubi Square a year after its closure.

