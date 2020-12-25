Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 December 2020 08:22 PM

Erbil: Four Workers Killed, Injured in Oil Refinery Fire

1
 As a result of fire incident at an oil refinery in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil on Thursday, at least four workers were either killed or injured, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Sarkawt Karrash, a spokesperson for Erbil's civil defense directorate, said that the incident occurred in Kawergosk subdistrict, northwest of Erbil province, where at least three workers died and another was injured.

He further noted that the wounded was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.
Related Stories
Read
1

Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first COVID-19 vaccine in the kingdom - SPA 25 December 2020 10:06 PM

1

Renewed protests in southern Iraq, amid criticism of Kazemi 25 December 2020 08:33 PM

1

Baghdad to Allocate 15 IDQ Billion for Sinjar Reconstruction: Official 25 December 2020 08:14 PM

1

Two Suspects Arrested in Sulaimaniya over Assassination of Iraqi Election Candidate 25 December 2020 08:05 PM

1

Kurdistan Confirms 164 New Cases of COVID-19, over 270 Recoveries 25 December 2020 07:57 PM

1

US Embassy in Baghdad Refutes Reports of Evacuation 25 December 2020 07:54 PM

salih

Iraqi president: Christians are part of Iraq strength in diversity 25 December 2020 04:43 PM

crossing

Iraq closes border crossing with Iran over new COVID-19 strain concerns 25 December 2020 04:28 PM

Comments