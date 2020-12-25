Erbil: Four Workers Killed, Injured in Oil Refinery Fire

As a result of fire incident at an oil refinery in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil on Thursday, at least four workers were either killed or injured, a spokesperson has confirmed.



Sarkawt Karrash, a spokesperson for Erbil's civil defense directorate, said that the incident occurred in Kawergosk subdistrict, northwest of Erbil province, where at least three workers died and another was injured.



He further noted that the wounded was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.