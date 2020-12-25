Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 25 December 2020 08:14 PM

Baghdad to Allocate 15 IDQ Billion for Sinjar Reconstruction: Official

Deputy governor of Mosul revealed on Thursday that the Iraqi government has decided to allocate 15 IDQ billion for the process of Sinjar’s reconstruction.

Deputy Governor of Mosul Raf'at Samo confirmed that the allocation is to reconstruct the Yezidi majority populated region of Sinjar and to facilitate the return of the displaced people to their hometowns.

He further explained that after Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement to normalize the security situation in Sinjar, an Iraqi government delegation visited Sinjar to learn more about the situation in the town, where they stressed on the need to reconstruct the area.

Based on the deal between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, only the federal police forces are allowed to remain in Sinjar, with all other armed groups being expected to leave the region.
