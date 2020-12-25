Two Suspects Arrested in Sulaimaniya over Assassination of Iraqi Election Candidate

The Iraqi National Security Service said on Thursday that at least two suspects had been arrested in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province over the assassination of an Iraqi election candidate.



Abdul Moneim Rashid al-Salmani, an Iraqi lawyer and activist, had planned to run as a candidate for the country's upcoming parliamentary vote scheduled for June 6, 2021, but he was assassinated outside his house in al-Jamia neighborhood, northwest of Baghdad, on December 20.



The Iraqi security service added that its forces were able to find and arrest the suspected assassins in less than 72 hours "in cooperations with Kurdistan Region's security service."



The two suspects had fled to Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province, where they were arrested on Thursday, according to the statement.