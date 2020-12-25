Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Friday، 25 December 2020 07:57 PM

Kurdistan Confirms 164 New Cases of COVID-19, over 270 Recoveries

Out of nearly 5,000 COVID-19 tests over the past day, a total of 164 came out positive, said Kurdistan Region’s health ministry.

Within the past 24 hours, 275 patients also recovered while three others succumbed to the virus.

The total number of infections recorded since the beginning of the outbreak in Kurdistan Region now stands at 102,581, from which 68,454 have already recovered.

There remain 30,750 active cases under treatment, according to the ministry.
