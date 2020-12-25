US Embassy in Baghdad Refutes Reports of Evacuation

The US embassy in Baghdad has refuted the reports of evacuation from the diplomatic building ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.



The embassy explained in a Twitter statement that it rejects any rumors claiming that the US ambassador and other employees had been evacuated from the embassy, noting that it continues to operate.



"We’re seeing rumors that the Embassy has been evacuated. Ambassador Tueller remains in Baghdad, and the Embassy continues to operate," the statement added.



At the beginning of January, former commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated in a US drone airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.