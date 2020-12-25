Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 December 2020 07:54 PM

US Embassy in Baghdad Refutes Reports of Evacuation

1
The US embassy in Baghdad has refuted the reports of evacuation from the diplomatic building ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The embassy explained in a Twitter statement that it rejects any rumors claiming that the US ambassador and other employees had been evacuated from the embassy, noting that it continues to operate.

"We’re seeing rumors that the Embassy has been evacuated. Ambassador Tueller remains in Baghdad, and the Embassy continues to operate," the statement added.

At the beginning of January, former commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated in a US drone airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
Related Stories
Read
1

Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first COVID-19 vaccine in the kingdom - SPA 25 December 2020 10:06 PM

1

Renewed protests in southern Iraq, amid criticism of Kazemi 25 December 2020 08:33 PM

1

Erbil: Four Workers Killed, Injured in Oil Refinery Fire 25 December 2020 08:22 PM

1

Baghdad to Allocate 15 IDQ Billion for Sinjar Reconstruction: Official 25 December 2020 08:14 PM

1

Two Suspects Arrested in Sulaimaniya over Assassination of Iraqi Election Candidate 25 December 2020 08:05 PM

1

Kurdistan Confirms 164 New Cases of COVID-19, over 270 Recoveries 25 December 2020 07:57 PM

salih

Iraqi president: Christians are part of Iraq strength in diversity 25 December 2020 04:43 PM

crossing

Iraq closes border crossing with Iran over new COVID-19 strain concerns 25 December 2020 04:28 PM

Comments