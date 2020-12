More than 933,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in Iran, the Health Ministry said.



Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 54,440, saying the disease has taken the lives of 132 patients over the past 24 hours.



She also noted that at least 933,736 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.