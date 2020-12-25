Iraq closes border crossing with Iran over new COVID-19 strain concerns

The Iraqi government closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.



The Iraqi authorities decided to close the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran on Thursday as part of travel ban restrictions to prevent the spread and transmission of the new strain of coronavirus to the Arab country.



Hakim Al-Mayahi, a local health official in Iraq’s Basra, said, “The local government in the province closed the Shalamcheh port with Iran to the movement of travelers, and canceled all travel exceptions, including patients and students.”