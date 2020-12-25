Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 December 2020 04:24 PM

Iran says it won approval from US to transfer money to buy COVID vaccines

vac
Iran has won approval from the United States to use foreign currency reserves it holds abroad to buy coronavirus vaccines despite U.S. sanctions on Iranian banks, the central bank chief said on December 24.

Abdolnaser Hemmati said the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control approved the transfer to a Swiss bank.

Hemmati said Iran would pay around $244 million for initial imports of 16.8 million doses of vaccines from COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan led by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Related Stories
Read
coronavirus iran bp

Death toll from coronavirus in Iran reaches 54,440 25 December 2020 04:37 PM

vaccine

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine 25 December 2020 12:01 AM

trump

Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt 24 December 2020 11:55 PM

zarif

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad 24 December 2020 11:45 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says US has started work to set up consulate in Western Sahara 24 December 2020 11:42 PM

iran

Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines 24 December 2020 11:39 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Khalifa Haftar threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya 24 December 2020 11:35 PM

Sergei Ryabkov

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration 23 December 2020 10:10 PM

Comments