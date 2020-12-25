Iran says it won approval from US to transfer money to buy COVID vaccines

Iran has won approval from the United States to use foreign currency reserves it holds abroad to buy coronavirus vaccines despite U.S. sanctions on Iranian banks, the central bank chief said on December 24.



Abdolnaser Hemmati said the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control approved the transfer to a Swiss bank.



Hemmati said Iran would pay around $244 million for initial imports of 16.8 million doses of vaccines from COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan led by the World Health Organization (WHO).