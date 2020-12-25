Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 December 2020 12:01 AM

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine

vaccine
Herd immunity against the novel coronavirus could require vaccination rates approaching as high as 90%, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent US infectious disease expert, said in an interview published on Thursday.
More than 1 million Americans have received a first dose of a vaccine since Dec. 14, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, or only about 0.3% of the population.
Fauci, who is advising both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden on the pandemic, acknowledged that he had incrementally increased his estimates from earlier in the year, when he tended to say only 60% to 70% would need to be inoculated for herd immunity to be reached.
“We need to have some humility here,” Fauci told the New York Times “We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I’m not going to say 90 percent.”
His comments came as the country marks grim new daily milestones while contending with the world’s deadliest outbreak: it reported more than 3,000 deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The US death toll reached 326,333 by midnight on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
That same day, more Americans flew than on any other day since the pandemic emerged in March, with 1,191,123 passengers passing through airport checkpoints, according to data from the US Transportation Security Administration.
The data suggested many were disregarding public health experts’ advice to avoid traveling to celebrate Christmas Day on Friday. Fauci and other experts say social distancing will be required deep into 2021 as vaccines are slowly rolled out.
The number of travelers was down from 2019, when 1,937,235 flew on Dec. 23. Wednesday’s traffic exceeded the previous pandemic-era high set on Nov. 29, the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday, when 1,176,091 people passed through TSA checkpoints, preceding new surges in coronavirus cases in many states.
Health care workers, elderly nursing home residents, elected officials and firefighters are among those receiving the vaccines first. Most Americans have been told it could be six months or more before they are eligible for the shots.
Fauci, who was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, said in the interview that he had become more willing to reveal his beliefs as polls show Americans were becoming somewhat less skeptical about the new vaccines. The more infectious a disease is, the higher the rate of vaccination is required to reach a threshold of herd immunity, in which its spread is contained.
“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci, who turned 80 on Thursday, told the Times.
“Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.’”
Related Stories
Read
trump

Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt 24 December 2020 11:55 PM

zarif

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad 24 December 2020 11:45 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says US has started work to set up consulate in Western Sahara 24 December 2020 11:42 PM

iran

Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines 24 December 2020 11:39 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Khalifa Haftar threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya 24 December 2020 11:35 PM

Sergei Ryabkov

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration 23 December 2020 10:10 PM

UK truckers

Stranded truckers fume as they wait to leave UK after COVID blockade 23 December 2020 10:07 PM

boris

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases 23 December 2020 10:03 PM

Comments