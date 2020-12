Only seven people were reported to have died of coronavirus across Iraq in the past day, the health ministry said on Thursday.



In a statement, the ministry said at least 1,127 new infections of COVID-19 have been recorded within the past day, while 1,549 recoveries were registered.



The new reports bring the coronavirus tally in Iraq to 588,803, out of which 527,341 patients have recovered and 12,744 others lost their lives.