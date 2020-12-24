Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Thursday، 24 December 2020 03:20 AM

Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq

President Donald Trump held nothing back on Wednesday when he commented on a recent Iran-backed rocket attack on a U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, adding another layer of tension in an evolving situation with Iran.

On Sunday, the rocket attack that damaged part of the embassy compound was noted as one of the largest attacks of its kind in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a decade, with 21 missiles launched in total. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the life of an Iraqi civilian.

Trump commented on the developing situation and made clear in no uncertain terms that if Iran’s attacks kill even one American, the president will make sure they never forget how bad they messed up.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” Trump wrote while attaching a picture of the unexploded ordnance.



