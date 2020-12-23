Eight People Die from COVID-19 in Kurdistan

At least eight other people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.



According to a statement by the ministry, 3,915 suspects went through medical checks for COVID-19 on Wednesday, out of which 163 new infections and 337 recoveries were registered.



The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 102,267 coronavirus cases since early March, from which 67,881 patients have recovered and 3,356 others died.