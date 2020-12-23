Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Breaking
Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 23 December 2020 10:36 PM

Eight People Die from COVID-19 in Kurdistan

1
At least eight other people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the ministry, 3,915 suspects went through medical checks for COVID-19 on Wednesday, out of which 163 new infections and 337 recoveries were registered.

The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 102,267 coronavirus cases since early March, from which 67,881 patients have recovered and 3,356 others died.
Related Stories
Read
trump iran

Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq 24 December 2020 03:20 AM

65c22f89255eb696020585568142b0a9_L

Roadside Bomb Hits Coalition Convoy near Baghdad 23 December 2020 10:25 PM

covid-19-Coronavirus-Iraq-Irak

Iraq reports 1,173 covid-19 cases, 12 deaths in past day 23 December 2020 10:16 PM

IMG_20201223_162516

Amedi: 200 Villages out of 358 Remain Unpopulated Due to PKK 23 December 2020 05:14 PM

902e0b8648181b5470475751151b83ee_L

No Public Events for Christmas, New Years Eve: Erbil Acting Governor 23 December 2020 05:04 PM

IMG_20201223_143058

Iraq deals with South Korea’ Daewoo about the long-delayed Grand Faw port 23 December 2020 03:17 PM

874b1996fb420736540e41e05f878bcb_L

PM Barzani Chairs Cabinet Meeting on Baghdad Negotiations 23 December 2020 02:34 PM

c6781661308051a2f490cc6a5021b0cb_L

Iraqi Forces Kill over 10 ISIS Militants in Mosul 23 December 2020 02:28 PM

Comments