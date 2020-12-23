Roadside Bomb Hits Coalition Convoy near Baghdad

A roadside bomb explosion on Wednesday targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition forces near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.





The explosive device has been planted on Hawalli main road towards the province of Babil, near Baghdad, a security source said.





The bomb blast resulted in no casualties or injuries, the source pointed out.





This comes only one day after a similar attack was carried out on a convoy of the Global Coalition forces in the same province, according to the report.

