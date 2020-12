Iraq has recorded 1,173 new coronavirus cases with 1,448 recoveries in the past day, Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.



In a statement, the ministry said the coronavirus has also claimed the lives of 12 other patients since yesterday.



According to the latest reports, the COVID-19 tally across Iraq, including those confirmed in the Kurdistan Region, now stands at 587,676, the statement said, adding that 525,792 patients have recovered and 12,737 others died.