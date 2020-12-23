Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Wednesday، 23 December 2020 05:14 PM

Amedi: 200 Villages out of 358 Remain Unpopulated Due to PKK

At least 200 villages out of 358 in Amedi district of Duhok province, remain evacuated for decades due to the ongoing clashes between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkey, Amedi Mayor said.


“Only in Sheladize, there are 91 villages from which 85 are left unpopulated,” Ismail Mustafa said, the PKK presence in the border areas is giving Turkey an excuse to bombard the region continuously.


According to Mustafa, at least 33 civilians in Amedi district have been killed as the result of the Turkey-PKK war throughout the past few years.


PKK and Turkey are in armed conflict for decades. The presence of the PKK on Kurdistan Region territories attracts the Turkish bombardments, for which the Kurdistan Region is constantly calling on the sides to leave its territories.
Last Modified: Wednesday، 23 December 2020 05:15 PM
