No Public Events for Christmas, New Years Eve: Erbil Acting Governor

Due to the pandemic and the risks of another spike in infections, there will be held no public events in the Kurdistan Region to mark the Christmas and New Years Eve, said Erbil acting governor on Wednesday.





The Kurdistan Regional Government has no plan to hold public events, but small gatherings are allowed if health protocols are abided by, Hemin Qadir Explained.





“There will be no curfew or lockdown during the New Years Eve.”





However, additional measures could be put in place after the upcoming meeting of the Erbil Task Force.



