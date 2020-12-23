Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Breaking
Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 23 December 2020 02:34 PM

PM Barzani Chairs Cabinet Meeting on Baghdad Negotiations

874b1996fb420736540e41e05f878bcb_L
Chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday convened to discuss the ongoing negotiations with Baghdad to resolve budgetary and oil disputes.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who is leading the KRG negotiating team, said Erbil and Baghdad had reached an agreement on the 2021 budget draft that is sent to Parliament for approval.

Apparently Talabani has returned to Erbil to brief the council on the progress they have made in the negotiations.

Details about the discussions at the council are expected to be published later today.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Wednesday، 23 December 2020 02:35 PM
Read
IMG_20201223_162516

Amedi: 200 Villages out of 358 Remain Unpopulated Due to PKK 23 December 2020 05:14 PM

902e0b8648181b5470475751151b83ee_L

No Public Events for Christmas, New Years Eve: Erbil Acting Governor 23 December 2020 05:04 PM

IMG_20201223_143058

Iraq deals with South Korea’ Daewoo about the long-delayed Grand Faw port 23 December 2020 03:17 PM

c6781661308051a2f490cc6a5021b0cb_L

Iraqi Forces Kill over 10 ISIS Militants in Mosul 23 December 2020 02:28 PM

701e9b411b171522f78de92ac01e64d8_L

Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM 23 December 2020 02:21 PM

1

PM Barzani, Pompeo Discuss Erbil-Washington Cooperation 23 December 2020 02:01 PM

curfew-coronavirus-Erbil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-Mar-14-2020-rudaw

Iraq to start partial curfew on Thursday 22 December 2020 10:23 PM

6da67e690b9c6923fe29766a0b94b0c3_L

PM Barzani, Head of Iraq's National Security Agency Discuss Need for Withdrawal of Outlawed Forces 22 December 2020 07:49 PM

Comments