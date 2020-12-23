PM Barzani Chairs Cabinet Meeting on Baghdad Negotiations

Chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday convened to discuss the ongoing negotiations with Baghdad to resolve budgetary and oil disputes.



A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who is leading the KRG negotiating team, said Erbil and Baghdad had reached an agreement on the 2021 budget draft that is sent to Parliament for approval.



Apparently Talabani has returned to Erbil to brief the council on the progress they have made in the negotiations.



Details about the discussions at the council are expected to be published later today.



