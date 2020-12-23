Iraqi Forces Kill over 10 ISIS Militants in Mosul

Iraqi forces on Tuesday managed to kill over 10 militants of the ISIS west of Mosul city, a spokesperson confirmed.

Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said in a Twitter statement that the country's counterterrorism forces conducted an operation in Badoush, west of Mosul, on Tuesday early morning.

At least 12 ISIS jihadists were killed during the operation, which was based on intelligence information and backed by the US-led Coalition warplanes, he added.