Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Wednesday، 23 December 2020 02:21 PM

Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reached an agreement with the federal government on the federal budget law for the year 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said on Tuesday.

 

Speaking to reporters, Talabani, who is leading a high-level KRG delegation in Baghdad, pointed out that they managed to reach a deal with Baghdad to install the Kurdistan Region's share in the draft budget law.

 

The deputy prime minister noted that the KRG delegation was dispatched to Baghdad so as to implement the fiscal deficit law, adding that it also showed full readiness to implement all the conditions.

 

"But Baghdad has set two conditions for the disbursement of financial dues within this law," Talabani said. The KRG delegation had also agreed to Baghdad's condition to hand over both oil, as well as non-oil, revenues to the federal government, he further explained.

 

Talabani revealed that the Iraqi government has not set Erbil's share of the 26 trillion Iraqi dinars that Baghdad has planned to borrow in order to address the shortage, hoping that the money will be sent to finance the salaries of Kurdistan Region's public employees for the last three months of 2020.

Last Modified: Wednesday، 23 December 2020 02:24 PM
