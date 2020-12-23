PM Barzani, Pompeo Discuss Erbil-Washington Cooperation

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, discussing the relations between Erbil and Washington.



PM Barzani explained in a Twitter statement that the pair shed light on "continuous" strengthening of the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, while discussing the remaining disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, with the premier suggesting that Washington plays a role in the negotiations between the regional and federal governments.



"A pleasure to talk to @SecPompeo today. We focused on continuous strengthening of KRG-US relations, the role the US can play in KRG-Baghdad talks, and regional issues," he wrote on Twitter.



"I took the opportunity to thank Secretary Pompeo for his personal support for the people of Kurdistan"



Barzani's office said in a statement that the two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening the ties between Erbil and Washington, especially in the field of energy, while highlighting the importance of US's continued assistance to the Peshmerga forces.



The security situation in the areas between the Kurdistan and Syria and the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to help the displaced people return to their places of origin, were also discussed during the phone call, according to the statement.