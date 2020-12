Partial curfew will be imposed starting Thursday as part of measures to confront a new strain of coronavirus, the Iraqi cabinet has said.



In remarks, the cabinet said it is considering to start the curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.



Restaurants, shopping malls and social facilities would be shut down for two weeks as part of measures to confront the new strain of COVID-19, the state-run news agency has reported.



The cabinet also decided to close all land border crossings.