PM Barzani, Head of Iraq's National Security Agency Discuss Need for Withdrawal of Outlawed Forces

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received the Head of Iraqi National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, to discuss the regional, including the need for the withdrawal of outlawed forces.



Barzani's office explained in a statement that the pair shed light on the importance of strengthening security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, stressing on the implementation of Sinjar agreement to help stabilize the Yezidi majority populated region.



"They also emphasized the need for militias and other outlawed armed groups to withdraw from the Iraqi territory to preserve the hard-won peace and stability of the country," the statement added.



Meanwhile, they highlighted the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government, with Barzani noting that "ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government on all matters affecting the stability and prosperity of the country remains a priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government."