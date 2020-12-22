Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Breaking
Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 December 2020 07:49 PM

PM Barzani, Head of Iraq's National Security Agency Discuss Need for Withdrawal of Outlawed Forces

6da67e690b9c6923fe29766a0b94b0c3_L
Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received the Head of Iraqi National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, to discuss the regional, including the need for the withdrawal of outlawed forces.

Barzani's office explained in a statement that the pair shed light on the importance of strengthening security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, stressing on the implementation of Sinjar agreement to help stabilize the Yezidi majority populated region.

"They also emphasized the need for militias and other outlawed armed groups to withdraw from the Iraqi territory to preserve the hard-won peace and stability of the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, they highlighted the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government, with Barzani noting that "ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government on all matters affecting the stability and prosperity of the country remains a priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government."
Related Stories
Last Modified: Tuesday، 22 December 2020 07:53 PM
Read
curfew-coronavirus-Erbil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-Mar-14-2020-rudaw

Iraq to start partial curfew on Thursday 22 December 2020 10:23 PM

a57fedfd8847afabdf65fc529064431f_L

Roadside Bombing Injures Nine Iraqi Policemen in Diyala 22 December 2020 03:49 PM

7153e1ce19103d5d39b6f8161d85c88f_L

Bombings Target Protest Activists’ Homes in Southern Iraq 22 December 2020 02:28 PM

322c7a7e56641f0e4294c8c0f6cc5309_L

Iraq Reaches Agreement with Pfizer to Buy 1.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine 22 December 2020 01:52 PM

IMG-20201222-WA0001

Iraqis protest after currency value slashed 22 December 2020 01:36 PM

a9cd8fcf42c469b8f30aef231e618d34_L

Several People Arrested over Rocket Attack on Green Zone: Kadhimi 22 December 2020 01:24 PM

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-22 at 12.15.14 PM (1)

Iraqi PM Says All Political Parties Support 2021 Budget Bill 22 December 2020 01:21 PM

Corona

Iraq reports 1,200 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in past 24 hours 21 December 2020 11:01 PM

Comments