Roadside Bombing Injures Nine Iraqi Policemen in Diyala

At least nine Iraqi policemen were injured on Tuesday after a roadside bomb hit their convoy outside Baquba, the provincial capital city of Diyala.
There are officers among the injured who are receiving treatment at hospital now, Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala police department, said.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS sleeper cells in the region, but no one has been arrested yet.
There are officers among the injured who are receiving treatment at hospital now, Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala police department, said.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS sleeper cells in the region, but no one has been arrested yet.