Bombings Target Protest Activists’ Homes in Southern Iraq

Two protest activists in Iraq’s southern province of Dhi Qar were attacked on Monday night by a group of unidentified men.





Security sources confirmed the separate explosions just outside two residential buildings which belong to the activists.





The explosions only caused material damages, Somariyah News reported.





Since August this year, at least 19 protesters, including activists, were killed, while seven others have been abducted and 29 others escaped attempted abductions.