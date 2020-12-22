Iraqis protest after currency value slashed

Hundreds of angry Iraqis protested on Monday in several cities against a currency devaluation that has slashed their purchasing power amid a pandemic-fuelled economic crisis.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) at the weekend devalued the currency by over a fifth against the US dollar, officially re-pegging the dinar at a bank rate of 1,460 to the greenback.

On Monday, hundreds gathered in Baghdad’s Tah­rir Square, demanding the government change tack, furious at the first devaluation in a half-decade. “The government should collapse before the dinar,” one sign held by a young protester read.

Many of the protesters were elderly, who said the value of their pensions had been cut.