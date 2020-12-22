Several People Arrested over Rocket Attack on Green Zone: Kadhimi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi revealed on Monday that several people had been arrested over Sunday's rocket attack on the fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.



At least eight rockets were fired at the Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday night, the majority of which landed in Qadisiya residential neighborhood, near the US Embassy, resulting in damages to several buildings and cars, Iraq's Security Media Cell confirmed.



Kadhimi, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced in a statement on Monday that a number of people, suspected to be behind the incident, have been arrested.



A number of security leaders, who were responsible for the security of the area, have also been taken into custody, according to the premier.



"We will not accept any attack on the diplomatic missions. We have arrested a group of suspects," Kadhimi said.