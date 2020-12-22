Iraqi PM Says All Political Parties Support 2021 Budget Bill

The Budget Bill for the year 2021 enjoys the support of all political parties in the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Monday.



Kadhimi, during a press conference held after the Council of Ministers approved the 2021 budget bill, pointing out that the bill will not affect the salaries of public employees who make up the majority of Iraqi people.



He noted that those who will be affected by the budget bill are people in higher positions.



Labor Minister Adil al-Rikabi explained in a statement that, based on the 2021 budget bill, there will be a 40% cut in the salaries of the three presidencies while ministers and lawmakers will receive a 30% cut in their salaries.