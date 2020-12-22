Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Breaking
Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 December 2020 12:33 PM

Israeli envoys fly to Morocco to see king, firm up US-brokered ties

morocco
Israel sent envoys to Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting foreign-policy push by US President Donald Trump.
Led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the delegates were accompanied to Rabat by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and architect of pan-Arab rapprochements with Israel.
They took El Al Israel Airlines in the first direct flight by a commercial plane from Tel Aviv to Rabat, opening the way for a possible surge in tourism among the hundreds of thousands of Israelis of Moroccan descent.
As the Trump administration has sought to isolate Iran, the normalization deals have been sweetened with promises of business opportunity or economic aid. Israel’s new partners have also seen bilateral benefits from Washington — in Rabat’s case, US recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.
Ben-Shabbat and Kushner will see Morocco’s King Mohammed during a two-day trip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
The jet was painted with the Hebrew, Arabic and English words for “peace” and a palm-shaped Maghreb good-luck talisman.
Some US officials have privately voiced hope of hosting an Israel-Morocco signing ceremony at the White House before Trump steps down on Jan. 20.
Facing domestic dissenters at the engagement with Israel, Moroccan ministers have cast it as a formalization of de facto relations under which Rabat had hosted an Israeli “liaison office.” Shut in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians, that office will now reopen. Israel hopes for mutual embassies, eventually.
“This type of agreement will help have a better interaction between communities and people,” Moroccan Tourism Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui told Israeli television channel I24.
Related Stories
Read
Assad

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war 22 December 2020 10:26 PM

Corona

Iraq inks preliminary deal for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 22 December 2020 10:18 PM

covid-vaccine

BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant 22 December 2020 12:30 PM

Iran says Vienna meet is 'last chance' to save nuclear deal

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal 22 December 2020 12:26 PM

Kuwait airplane

Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1 21 December 2020 11:06 PM

who

WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain 21 December 2020 10:52 PM

pfizer

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief 21 December 2020 10:44 PM

201217-N-PS962-1588

Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf 21 December 2020 10:20 PM

Comments