Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Monday، 21 December 2020 09:52 PM

Iran nearing collapse under strain of COVID-19

coronavirus iran

There are indications that Iran could be among the worst-affected countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic and its associated problems.


Accurate pandemic numbers are hard to come by because of the opacity of the Islamic regime.

 

However, based on sporadic statements by government officials as well as direct testimony from members of the country’s beleaguered medical community, it is hard to avoid the grim conclusion that Iran may be among the top three or four worst-hit countries in the world, with the other three—India, the United States, and Brazil—possessing much larger populations.

