Iraq's Council of Ministers Approves 2021 Budget Bill

Iraq's Council of Ministers on Monday evening approved the federal Budget Bill for the year 2021.



The budget bill had been expected to be sent to the parliament in October, but disagreements among the Iraqi political factions, in addition to issues between Erbil and Baghdad, caused a delay in the process.



However, Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi announced on Saturday that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government had reached an agreement on the budget bill for the year 2021.



The agreement came as a high-level delegation from KRG, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, has been in Baghdad over the past 10 days, prolonging the negotiations on the issues related to the budget bill and Erbil's share from it.