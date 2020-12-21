Iraqi Forces Arrest ‘Organ Trafficking Network’ in Baghdad

A network accused of living organs trafficking was arrested on Monday in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, an official statement announced.



During a precise operation, four people, believed to be members of one organ trafficking network, were arrested in Karrada district of Baghdad, the statement revealed.



The group were holding a child, who is believed to be a victim, at the time of the arrest.



They were luring their targets under the guise of a health company arranging medical treatments abroad, the statement said without naming any countries.