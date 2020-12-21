Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 21 December 2020
Monday، 21 December 2020 02:01 PM

Saudi Arabia condemns attack against Baghdad's Green Zone

Saudi Arabia deeply condemned the attack, which occurred against the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad, the foreign ministry was quoted saying.
In remarks on Monday, the ministry expressed support toward Iraq and the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty and protect its security as well as the people's lives.
Late on Sunday, rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.


