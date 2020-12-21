PM Barzani Offers Condolences over Passing of Kuwait's Former Defense Minister

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has expressed condolences over the passing of Kuwait's Former Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed.



"I’m very saddened by the loss of a dear friend, former DPM and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed," the Kurdish premier wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



The Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced earlier the day that Sheikh Nasser passed away at the age of 72, explaining that he will be laid to rest on Monday morning.



"My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Kuwait. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time," PM Barzani concluded in his Twitter statement.