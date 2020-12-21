Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 21 December 2020
Monday، 21 December 2020 01:47 PM

Germany to Iran: Don't waste chance for rapprochement with U.S.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged Iran not to waste the opportunity offered by the prospect of Joseph Biden’s United States administration returning to the nuclear non-proliferation deal.

Speaking after a video conference of officials from the countries in the JCPOA deal, Maas said that Iran should avoid taking any tactical steps that would make it hard for Biden to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal.


“To make possible a rapprochement with the U.S. under Biden, there should be no further tactical manoeuvres of the kind we’ve seen too many of in the recent past,” he told reporters. “This chance, this last window of opportunity, must not be wasted.”

