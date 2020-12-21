Coronavirus: 118 New Infections, 502 Recoveries Confirmed in Kurdistan

A total of 118 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across the Kurdistan Region on Sunday while 502 patients were confirmed to have recovered.



Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said in a report that eight patients had also died from the virus over the past day, which brings the overall death toll up to 3,340.



Since the onset of the pandemic, 101,661 people were infected in Kurdistan, from which nearly 67,000 have already recovered.



The health ministry also revealed that 31,418 active cases remain under treatment.