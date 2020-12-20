Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 21 December 2020
Breaking
US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 December 2020 09:51 PM

Top U.S. health official says third COVID-19 vaccine could come next month

vaccine

A third vaccine to stave off COVID-19 could get U.S. approval as early as next month, a top U.S. health official said on Sunday as the second vaccine began shipping out nationwide..


Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, but that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine following ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

Related Stories
Read
refugee

Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria 20 December 2020 09:55 PM

mask

Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain 'out of control' 20 December 2020 09:43 PM

Nasser-Al-Sabah

Son of late Kuwaiti emir dies aged 72 20 December 2020 06:33 PM

3

Afrin: Ammunition Depot Blast Kills Five 20 December 2020 01:17 PM

1

COVID-19: Iran Takes Restrictions ahead of Yelda Festival 20 December 2020 01:06 PM

9D9p3gmU

Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' 20 December 2020 03:06 AM

5c6f2694-f2ca-4b88-914b-b7ef168fada8_16x9_600x338

Iran’s regime destroyed grave of executed champion wrestler 20 December 2020 12:38 AM

nes

European Parliament sheds light on Iranian human rights violations 20 December 2020 12:23 AM

Comments