Son of late Kuwaiti emir dies aged 72

Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich country, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. He was 72.

Sheikh Nasser held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, and drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts.

He will be buried on Monday at 9:30 a.m.