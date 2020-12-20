Kirkuk: Two ISIS Members Captured

Iraqi security forces managed to capture a couple of ISIS jihadists in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk, local police said on Sunday.



Amir Nouri, a spokesperson for Kirkuk Police, pointed out that the two insurgents were captured in Shwan sub-district of Kirkuk province by the Iraqi Intelligence Service forces.



There was intelligence information on their location, he noted.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson added, the federal police forces arrested four people in Riyadh town for allegedly assisting the ISIS jihadists with places for hiding themselves at night.




