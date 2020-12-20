Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq's parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
Sunday، 20 December 2020 01:53 PM

Iraq's Council of Ministers to Vote on 2021 Budget Bill on Sunday

Iraq's Council of Ministers is expected to vote on the 2021 Budget Bill on Sunday (December 20), as it had previously postponed it for more than once.

The budget bill had been expected to be sent to the parliament in October, but disagreements among the Iraqi political factions, in addition to issues between Erbil and Baghdad, caused a delay in the process.

However, Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi announced on Saturday that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government had reached an agreement on the budget bill for the year 2021.

The agreement came as a high-level delegation from KRG, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, has been in Baghdad over the past 10 days, prolonging the negotiations on the issues related to the budget bill and Erbil's share from it.
