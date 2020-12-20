Iraq Says It Conducted over 250 Anti-ISIS Operations this Year

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service said on Saturday that it had carried out more than 250 operations against ISIS since January.



A total of 253 military operations were conducted against the jihadist group under the direct directions of the country's commander-in-chief of the armed forces and direct supervision, as well as planning, of the head of Counter-Terrorism Service, the agency explained in a statement.



At least 206 insurgents have been killed while 292 suspects were arrested during the operations, which were backed by the Iraqi Air Force and US-led Coalition warplanes, the statement said.