Sunday, 20 December 2020
Sunday، 20 December 2020 01:17 PM

Afrin: Ammunition Depot Blast Kills Five

3
At least five people lost their lives after an ammunition depot exploded in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin on Saturday.

A human rights organization in the area explained in a statement that at least five members of the Turkey-backed Ahrar al-Sham Movement were killed as a result of the depot explosion.

According to the statement, the incident took place in the village of Julqan of Afrin town, where several others were also wounded.

Afrin is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups since 2018 when the Turkish army overran the Kurdish town after an operation against the Syrian Kurdish fighters.
