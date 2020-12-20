Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
Saturday

Iraqi PM Visits Jordan: Statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday paid a visit to Jordan, the premier's office said in a statement.

Kadhimi landed in the capital Amman, for a "quick working visit, and was received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the statement explained, as cited by Shafaq News.

According to the statement, the pair exchanged views on the bilateral ties between the two countries, highlighting "the issues of common interest, especially in facing the current economic challenges, and means of recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the two brotherly countries."

Kadhimi's visit comes two days after he landed in the Turkish capital Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on various topics, including efforts to further strengthen the trade relations between Iraq and Turkey.

