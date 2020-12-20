Iraqi PM Visits Jordan: Statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday paid a visit to Jordan, the premier's office said in a statement.



Kadhimi landed in the capital Amman, for a "quick working visit, and was received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the statement explained, as cited by Shafaq News.



According to the statement, the pair exchanged views on the bilateral ties between the two countries, highlighting "the issues of common interest, especially in facing the current economic challenges, and means of recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the two brotherly countries."



Kadhimi's visit comes two days after he landed in the Turkish capital Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on various topics, including efforts to further strengthen the trade relations between Iraq and Turkey.



