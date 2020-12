After receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu updated that he "feel[s] great."



"Go get vaccinated!" he tweeted. "Especially now, I am asking you to maintain health protocols. The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner our lives can return to normal."

In the return to normalcy, Netanyahu highlighted how the economy will be the first thing to resume, "it is up to all of us!"